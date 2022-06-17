LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, Friday June 17th, 2022

Listen back to Friday June 17th, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– William Maher joins Shane to preview Tipperary’s minor hurling All-Ireland semi-final with Galway.





– Tipperary coach Denis Kelly looks ahead to Tipperary vs Wexford in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

– Former Tipp player Niamh Lonergan looks ahead to Tipperary vs Dublin in the All-Ireland senior Ladies Football championship.

– John Manley looks ahead to next week’s Cumann na mBunscoil hurling finals.

– And the show ends with Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: