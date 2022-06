Listen back to Friday June 10th 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Tipperary selector Tony Smith and LGFA Commercial and Communications Manager Jackie Cahill look ahead to Tipperary vs Mayo in the All-Ireland senior championship.





– Tom Maher chats with Shane about this weekend’s county hurling league finals.

– Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: