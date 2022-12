Listen back to Friday December 2nd, 2022’s edition of Across The Line with Shane Brophy.

On this week’s show:

– Roscrea manager Liam England and Monaleen manager Eoin Brislane look ahead to Sunday’s Munster Intermediate Hurling final.





– Tomás Matthews looks ahead to this year’s Tipperary Ladies Football All-Stars.

– Nenagh Ormond’s John Long looks ahead to their AIL trip to Blackrock.

– And the show ends with ‘Talking Dogs with Barry Drake’.

Listen below: