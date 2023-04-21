LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, April 21st 2023

Listen back to Friday April 21st 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.
On this week’s show:
– Shane McGrath joins Paul to look ahead to Tipperary vs Clare in the Munster senior hurling championship
– Tipperary U20 hurling selector Shane Stapleton looks ahead to their game with Limerick
– Philly Ryan looks ahead to Tipperary vs Kerry in the Munster senior football semi-final
– Nenagh Ormond director of rugby John Long previews their AIL playoff semi-final against Blackrock
– Barry Drake looks ahead to a busy weekend of Greyhound Racing
Listen below: