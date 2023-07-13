Leamy: Brian Gleeson is a very exciting prospect

Facilitating the development of Brian Gleeson will be the challenge for Munster coaches over the next couple of years.

That’s according to Munster defence coach and Boherlahan native Denis Leamy.

Loughmore native Gleeson has impressed for the Ireland U20s this year in both the Six Nations and the World rugby U20 Championship, where he has scored four tries in the tournament so far.





Denis Leamy says he’s excited to see the player Gleeson can become:

“I was very lucky to come across Brian as a raw 13 year old in Rockwell College, that’s where we met first and to watch him progress and develop into the player he is now and potentially what he’s going to be is very exciting.

“It’s brilliant that he’s a Munster man and I suppose the big challenge for us over the next while is to facilitate his development and I suppose allow a track for him to develop safely into potentially the player he can become but right now he’s a really special U20s player.”

Gleeson has been named to start at number 8 in Friday evening’s final against France.