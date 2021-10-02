Late tries prove costly for Tipperary sides in today’s AIL action

Late tries were the achilles heel for the three Tipperary sides today in the AIL.

In Division 2A, Barnhall defeated Nenagh Ormond in Nenagh on a full-time score of 32-24, with a late try sealing the victory for the Leixlip side.

Elsewhere in the same division, a try two minutes into injury time saw the Buccaneers take victory away from Cashel, with that game finishing 18-16 in Athlone, in favour to the home side.





One Tipperary side managed to come away with points this afternoon however.

It was in Division 2C, where Clonmel and Sundays Well played out a 17-17 draw in Musgrave Park.

However, a late try also caused heartache in this one, with the Cork side going over the line to tie the game with two minutes of normal tie to go.

Next weekend, Cashel and Nenagh go head-to-head in Spafield whilst Clonmel host Bangor.