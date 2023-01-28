Irish Women’s Sevens team earn semi-final spot in Sydney

The Irish Women’s Sevens team have reached the semi-finals of the Sydney leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

After pool wins over Spain and Brazil yesterday, Ireland lost their final group game to Australia.

However, the Irish squad qualified for the quarter-final down under today, where they defeated Fiji 26-12.





Tipperary’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe scored two tries in the quarter-final win, setting up a semi-final tie with New Zealand.

That game gets underway in Sydney at 4.44am Irish time on Sunday morning.