Intermediate hurling semi-finals and Junior A hurling final among key fixtures in Tipperary today

Spots in this year’s Intermediate hurling final are up for grabs this afternoon.

Toomevara is the venue for the first of today’s two semi-finals, with Drom-Inch taking on Lorrha-Dorrha at 1pm.

Then at 2pm in Boherlahan, Moneygall take on last year’s Junior A champions Skeheenarinky for a place in the decider.





Meanwhile, a new team will join the Intermediate grade this afternoon as the Junior A county hurling final takes place.

That one gets underway in Golden at 2.30pm and sees Grangemockler-Ballyneale taking on Upperchurch-Drombane.

Elsewhere today, the first of this year’s Junior B hurling county semi-finals is down for decision.

That’s the meeting of Portroe and Solohead in Newport at 2.30pm.

In football today, the last under 19B football county semi-final gets underway this afternoon,

Boherlahan-Dualla take on Galtee Rovers in Cashel at 3.30pm, with the winners set to take on Fethard in this year’s final.

That’s after Fethard received a walkover from Nenagh Éire Óg, with Nenagh citing Covid and injuries as the reason for not being able to fulfil the fixture