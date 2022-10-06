Healy & Carbery set to start for Munster’s clash with Connacht

Four changes have been made to the Munster team ahead of tomorrow’s URC clash with Connacht.

Joey Carbery, Gavin Coombes, Jean Kleyn and Conor Murray all come into the starting fifteen as Graham Rowntree’s side look for a second consecutive win.

Carbery comes in at full-back for the injured Mike Haley whilst Nenagh’s Ben Healy retains his place at out-half.





Academy duo Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell keep their places on either flank whilst academy player Fionn Gibbons can make his debut off the bench.

Kick-off tomorrow evening at the Sportsground is at 7.35pm.

Munster XV: Joey Carbery; Conor Phillips, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Patrick Campbell; Ben Healy, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (C), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Fionn Gibbons.