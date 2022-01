Extra-time was required in today’s county under 17B football final.

Golden-Kilfeacle were taking on Galtee Rovers in the decider, which took place in Annacarty.

Galtee Rovers and Golden-Kilfeacle were level on 1-5 to 0-08 at the end of normal time in Annacarty, meaning an additional period was required.





Golden-Kilfeacle were dominant in extra-time, running out 1-12 to 1-06 winners to be crowned county champions.