‘The future is massive’ for Nenagh Ormond

Nenagh Ormond are a club on the rise according to a key player.

The North Tipp club secured promotion to Division 1B of the AIL last weekend following a home win over Barnhall which sealed the Division 2A title.

Next season the Nenagh club will play in the second tier for the first time ever, placing them among the top 20 clubs across the entire island.





Speaking after Saturday’s win, Nenagh lock Kevin O’Flaherty says the victory wasn’t just for the team:

“This is more for the whole club.

“Even if you look at our U20s team, got to a final and we won that so we’re really projecting up.

“There’s a new astro coming here, everyone is going to want to play in it, we’re in Division1B, 20s are going strong, our U18s are always going strong, the future is massive.”