Full Tipperary county hurling & football championship draws

The draws for the 2024 Tipperary county hurling and football championships were made last night.

The county hurling championships are scheduled to get underway on the weekend of July 28th.

The football championships will begin the following weekend on August 4th.

Full draw details are below:

2024 county senior hurling championship:

4 groups of 4 teams, top two in each group to the quarter-finals, bottom team in each group to relegation semi-finals.

GROUP 1: Thurles Sarsfields, Clonoulty-Rossmore, Mullinahone, Moycarkey Borris

GROUP 2: Kiladangan, Roscrea, JK Brackens, Nenagh Éire Óg

GROUP 3: Loughmore-Castleiney, Holycross-Ballycahill, Templederry Kenyons, Borrisileigh

GROUP 4: Toomevara, Drom-Inch, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Lorrha-Dorrha

2024 county premier intermediate hurling championship:

4 groups of 4 teams, top two in each group to the quarter-finals, bottom team in each group to relegation semi-finals.

GROUP 1: Upperchurch-Drombane, Carrick Swan, Silvermines, Ballina

GROUP 2: Cashel King Cormacs, Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Éire Óg Annacarty, Moyne-Templetuohy

GROUP 3: Thurles Sarsfields, Clonakenny, Newport, Boherlahan-Dualla

GROUP 4: Killenaule, Burgess, St. Mary’s, Sean Treacys

2024 county intermediate hurling championship

4 groups of 4 teams, top two in each group to the quarter-finals, bottom team in each group to relegation semi-finals.

GROUP 1: Golden-Kilfeacle, Cappawhite, Ballybacon-Grange, Clonoulty-Rossmore

GROUP 2: Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Borrisokane, Skeheenarinky, Ballingarry

GROUP 3: Portroe, Drom-Inch, Shannon Rovers, Arravale Rovers

GROUP 4: Moneygall, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Upperchurch-Drombane, Carrick Davins

2024 county senior football championship:



1 group of 4, 1 group of 3. 1 group of 6. Top two in each group go to quarter-finals along with 3rd and 4th in group of 6, all other teams to Tom Cusack Cup, no relegation.

Group 1: JK Brackens, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Grangemockler-Ballyneale, Ardfinnan

GROUP 2: Upperchurch-Drombane, Ballina, Cahir

GROUP 3: Moyle Rovers, Clonmel Commercials, Killenaule, Loughmore-Castleiney, Ballyporeen, Arravale Rovers (each team only plays 3 games)

2024 county intermediate football championship:

2 groups of 4, 1 group of 3. Top two in each group to knockout stages, top team in group A and B straight to semi-final. Bottom placed teams play round robin relegation playoff with bottom team relegated.

GROUP 1: Moycarkey-Borris, Galtee Rovers, Moyne-Templetuohy, Mullinahone

GROUP 2: Rockwell Rovers, Thurles Sarfields, Fethard, Golden-Kilfeacle

GROUP 3: Éire Óg Annacarty, Aherlow, Clonmel Commercials

2024 county premier junior football championship:

1 group of 4 teams, one group of 3 teams. Top two in each group to the semi-finals, bottom team in each group play relegation final.

GROUP 1: Father Sheehys, Sean Treacys, Cashel King Cormacs, Loughmore-Castleiney

GROUP 2: JK Brackens, Moyle Rovers, Clonmel Óg