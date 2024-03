Four Tipp players named to third level camogie team of the year

Four Tipperary players have been included in this year’s Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level team of the year.

Ashbourne Cup winners University of Limerick have eight players in the team, including Tipp trio Eimear Loughman, Casey Hennessy and Eimear McGrath.

Loughman is named at corner back whilst Casey Hennessy and Eimear McGrath are in the full forward line.





Meanwhile, UCC player and Knockavilla clubwoman Eimear Heffernan has been named in midfield.

2024 Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Rising Stars Team of the Year

1. Sinead Farrell – UL, St Lachtain’s, Kilkenny

2. Eimear Loughman – UL, Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary

3. Claire Kingston – UL, Newcestown, Cork

4. Sharon Shanahan – UL, Shinrone, Offaly

5. Orla Sinnott – TUD, Ferns St Aidan’s, Wexford

6. Aine Keane – UL, St. Thomas’, Galway

7. Aoife Healy – UCC, Aghada, Cork

8. Ciara O’Connor – DCU, St Martin’s, Wexford

9. Eimear Heffernan – UCC, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams, Tipperary

10. Kerrie Finnegan – TUD, Faughs, Dublin

11. Róisín McCormick – TUD, Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim

12. Mairead O’Brien – UL, Modeligo, Waterford

13. Casey Hennessy – UL, Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary

14. Eimear McGrath – UL, Drom & Inch, Tipperary

15. Aisling Gannon – DCU, St Jude’s, Dublin