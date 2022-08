Round Two of the county senior camogie championship gets underway this evening.

Today’s games are in group 1 and see Silvermines host Cashel and Thurles Sarsfields play at home against Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Both games throw-in at 6pm.





Two games take place in the intermediate championship today with both games also getting underway at 6pm.

Kilruane MacDonaghs are at home to Boherlahan-Dualla and last year’s beaten finalists Shannon Rovers host Cahir.