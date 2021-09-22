Former Tipp manager says County Senior Football Championship will be tough

A former Tipp manager says Gaelic Football in the Premier is in a good place.

Down native John Owens is manager of Moyle Rovers who currently top their group in the County Senior Football Championship following wins over Upperchurch Drombane and Aherlow.

They play their remaining game against Cahir who have yet to win in this year’s Championship.





Owens says there will be tough challenges ahead in the campaign.

“This is going to be the competitive time over the next three or four weeks. There are teams on the horizon that are strong and we just need to be in our best shape going in.

“If we can get over Cahir and get into a quarter-final and see how we go from there. But there’s strong teams across the county – football is in a good place at the minute.”