A fixture has been made for the Munster hurling league final.

Tipperary qualified for the final by topping their group on score difference, following a defeat to Waterford and a win over Clare.

Liam Cahill’s men will take on Cork in the final, after the Rebels defeated Kerry and Limerick in their group.





The game will take place next Sunday, January 22nd at 3pm in Páirc Uí Rinn and will be live here on Tipp FM.