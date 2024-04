A fixture has been made for Tipperary’s All-Ireland minor camogie semi-final.

The Munster minor champions will face Kilkenny this weekend for a place in the All-Ireland final.

The sides met in the group stages earlier this year, where Tipp were 3-10 to 2-07 winners.

The sides meet this Sunday at 2pm in Rathdowney, with Cork and Waterford contesting the other semi-final.