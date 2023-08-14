Fixture details confirmed for round 2 of Tipperary football championships

Fixtures have been confirmed for round two of the Tipperary senior and intermediate football championships.

The action in the top tier gets underway on Friday at 7pm in Cahir where Moyle Rovers play Rockwell Rovers whilst at the same time in The Ragg it’s Killenaule versus Upperchurch-Drombane.

A double header in Cashel next Saturday evening sees Clonmel Commercials play Éire Óg Annacarty and Drom-Inch take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash.





Meanwhile in Golden on Sunday, it’s Arravale Rovers vs Cahir followed by Ballyporeen against JK Brackens at the same venue.

Fixture list for round 2 is below: