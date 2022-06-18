Five point flurry sees Tipperary get massive win over Wexford

Tipperary have gotten a massive win in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

Bill Mullaney’s side went to Enniscorthy, knowing anything but a win would end their chances of progression to the knockout stages.

However, down four points with just over ten minutes to go, the Premier rallied to score the last five points of the match to win by a point.





It finished Tipperary 0-15 Wexford 1-11.

The result means Tipperary can still qualify for the knockout stages, should they beat Cork away on July 2nd.