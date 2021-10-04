Final meeting of the year at Tipperary racecourse today

The final meeting of the year at Tipperary racecourse gets underway this afternoon.

The first of eight races on the card goes to post at 2.05.

The featured race of the day is the Grade 3 Coolmore US Navy Flag Concorde Stakes at 3.35, which has a prize pot of €55,000.





Tipperary racecourse manager Andrew Hogan says there’s top talent on show in the feature:

“There’s some very high class runners and plenty of horses with group form in it.

“Maker of Kings for Ger Lyons and Colm Keane is the top horse in it, he finished second in Leopardstown but I don’t think he’ll get it.

“Casanova, trained by Adrian McGuinness is a good horse as well but Snapraeterea trained by Joseph O’Brien I think is the one to beat in this race.”