Fethard’s Wall retains starting spot ahead of Italy visit to RDS

The Ireland team has been named ahead of Italy’s visit to the RDS in the Women’s Six Nations this weekend.

Scott Bemand has made four changes to the side that lost to France last time out with Sam Monaghan, Grace Moore, Dannah O’Brien and Enya Breen all coming in to start.

Fethard’s Dorothy Wall retains her spot in the second row.





Sunday’s game in the RDS kicks-off at 3pm.

Ireland Team (v Italy, Sunday 31 March, in RDS, kick off 3pm):

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

11. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury) Captain

6. Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby)

7. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Sarah Delaney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

20. Eimear Corri (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)

22. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

23. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)