FBD Semple Stadium set to reopen next week

Semple Stadium looks set to open it’s doors once again.

No games have been played in the Thurles venue since Tipperary played Laois in the National Football League back on February 25th.

The pitch was closed off due to damage suffered from games following heavy rainfall and in the mean time works commenced including the adding of drains at the Killinan End to repair the damage.





The National Hurling League final between Clare and Kilkenny will take place in FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday April 6th at 7.15pm.

Both the Tipperary minor hurlers and footballers are scheduled to play in Semple Stadium next week, but those fixtures are yet to be confirmed.