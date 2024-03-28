FBD Semple Stadium to reopen for Tipperary minor hurlers next week

Semple Stadium will reopen next Thursday.

Fixtures have been confirmed for the start of the Munster Minor football and hurling championships which commence next week.

The Tipp footballers begin their campaign against Limerick in Fethard Town Park at 7pm on Tuesday.





The hurlers get their campaign up and running on Thursday in FBD Semple Stadium at 7pm against Cork.

That game will be the first game in the Thurles venue since the Tipperary footballers played Laois on February 25th.

The pitch had been closed off following heavy rainfall leading to the playing surface suffering damage.