Clonmel Town have been knocked out of the FAI Junior Cup.

The Tipp side were beaten in the 5th round last night by reigning champions Fairview Rangers.

It finished up 1-0 in Limerick, with former League of Ireland midfielder Shane Duggan scoring the goal for the home side.





Two more Tipperary teams are in last 32 FAI Junior Cup action today.

At 2pm, Peake Villa travel to Mayo to take on Westport United.

Then at 2.30pm, St. Michael’s welcome Aungier Celtic to Cooke Park.