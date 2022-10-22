Drom-Inch and Clonoulty/Rossmore lock horns in today’s Tipperary senior camogie final

It’s county senior camogie final day in Tipperary.

Four-in-a-row chasing Drom-Inch take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in this year’s decider with throw-in set for 3pm at the county camogie grounds.

It’s the third year in a row that these two teams have met in the final, with Drom winning last year’s encounter 3-09 to 1-10.





Camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says Clonoulty will need to start fast if they are to upset the champions:

“I would feel for Clonoulty, they need to get off to a good start and even be in front.

“If they are in front, I think they will push on, they’ll have the crowd behind them and they can win a county final but I think if Drom get off to a good start, get early goals which they have been doing, they got them against Annacarty in the semi-final, I think they have the experience and the know-how and the experience of the management on the sideline and subs to come on and see it out a job.

“They’d love that position and being in control and in front.”

Geraldine, who is also Tipperary Camogie PRO, gave here prediction for today’s final:

“I I was a betting woman, I would put money on Drom just purely because they know how to win county finals.

“I do think they look a bit stronger than last year. They won’t fear playing Clonoulty, while they will have the utmost respect for them and know they have to turn up and be at their best to beat them, I think they know how to do that.

“I think it’s going to take a massive effort by Clonoulty, I think every single one of their players is going to have to have the game of their lives and that’s very much possible to do and no doubt Dave Heffernan and Michael Ferncombe will have them rightly primed for that.

“I’d be slightly tipping Drom for this one.”