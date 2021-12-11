Drom-Inch aiming to reach All-Ireland camogie final today

Sarsfields stand between Drom-Inch and an All-Ireland camogie final today.

The Tipperary county champions take on Galway’s champions in Edenderry at 12 o’clock, in the 2020 All-Ireland camogie semi-final.

Sarsfields are the reigning All-Ireland champions, having stopped Slaughtneil’s quest for four-in-a-row in 2019.





A win for Drom would see them reach their first decider since 2012.

Drom-Inch trainer, Matthew McGrath, says they still have some players with experience from that All-Ireland run, including Joanne Ryan:

“Yeah you have Joanne, you have Mary Looby who is part of the management team, she was playing that year as well.

“You have Michelle Woodlock, Dee Dunne, Siobhán McGrath, Antenette Kennedy so there is a few players still there and still a big part of our squad and I’m sure their experience of having played in big games like that before will stand to us.”