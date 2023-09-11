Draws made for last eight in Tipperary county hurling championships

The draws have been made for the quarter-finals of the county hurling championships.

All games will be taking place this coming weekend.

The first quarter-final in the 2023 senior championship sees Kiladangan take on Holycross/Ballycahill on Friday evening at 7.45pm.





That’s the first of four senior quarter-finals taking place in Semple Stadium with the second one seeing Loughmore-Castleiney face Roscrea on Saturday at 3.30pm.

Then on Sunday, a double header starts at 2pm with Toomevara vs Clonoulty/Rossmore and that’s followed at 3.45pm by Drom-Inch vs Thurles Sarsfields.

In the premier intermediate hurling championship, the quarter-finals see Lorrha take on Clonakenny, Burgess face Thurles Sarsfields, Cashel King Cormacs play Gortnahoe-Glengoole and it’s Carrick Swan vs Killenaule.

At the other end of the second tier, the relegation semi-finals see Sean Treacys meet Portroe and Moyne/Templetuohy play Newport.

Meanwhile, the intermediate quarter-finals draw has paired Drom-Inch vs Golden-Kilfeacle, Cappawhite against Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Borrisokane play Moneygall and Boherlahan will meet Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

The intermediate relegation semi-final draw pairs Upperchurch-Drombane against Arravale Rovers and Shannon Rovers against Kiladangan.

Full fixture details are below: