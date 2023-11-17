Draws made for Harty Cup knockout stages

The draws have been made for the preliminary quarter-finals of the Dr. Harty Cup.

Nenagh CBS received a bye after they were drawn from a group of three which included Cashel Community School and John The Baptist Community School.

That means Nenagh will go straight into the quarter-finals, joining Midleton CBS, Thurles CBS & Ardscoil Ris.





The preliminary quarter-finals will see Cashel Community School play Charleville CBS, Our Lady’s Templemore take on John The Baptist Community School Hospital whilst it’s St. Flannan’s Ennis versus Castletroy College and St Colmans Fermoy against CBC Cork

All preliminary quarter-finals will take place on Wednesday November 29th wih the quarter-final ties scheduled for January 10th.