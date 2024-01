There was two national titles for a Tipperary athlete over the weekend.

Moyne AC sprinter Katie Bergin successfully defended both her 60m and 200m titles at the National U/23 Track & Field Championships in Athlone on Saturday.

The Tipp woman started trhe day setting a new PB in winning the 60m, finishing first in a time of 7.62 seconds.





Then in the evening time, Bergin returned to the track to win the 200m title by a margin of 0.43 seconds.