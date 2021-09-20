David Power & Paddy Christie given new terms with Tipperary football sides

David Power and Paddy Christie will remain as Tipperary senior and Under 20 football managers.

The pair were confirmed at a recent Tipperary football board meeting with the pair given new three year terms.

Dubliner Christie will remain as a selector with the senior squad as well as manager of the under 20’s.





Tipperary football chairman Conor O’Dwyer says continuity of management was important to the board:

“Indeed yeah, and also to keep that link between the under 20s and the senior and I think that worked really well.

“We saw for the first year in a couple of year’s we had success at underage level, albeit we didn’t win anything but a couple of good performances and brought us to a Munster final.

“Having that link, that certainly is a focus for David and Paddy and all the management team in both the under 20s and the seniors is to continue to bring players through from under 18, under 17 level to under 20 and to senior.

“That’s why we all felt it was appropriate to give them a three-year term.”