Dan Breen & O’Riain finals close out bumper weekend of Tipp hurling

The showpiece in the Tipperary club hurling calendar takes place at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Thurles Sarsfields go in search of their 37th county title this afternoon. Standing between them and the Dan Breen Cup are Loughmore Castleiney.

Both sides are well familiar with each other with former Tipp star Eoin Kelly saying there’s a great rivalry between the sides.





“Both sets of players have the utmost respect for each other. It will be unbelievable from a hurling side but also from a sportsman’s side as well.

“I’ve no doubt both teams will get stuck into it and if you’re to see anything by the semi-finals I think no one will be shying out of a tackle or anything and that’s what you want to see. And that’s why both teams are in the final.”

Throw-in is at 3.15pm

That’s preceded by an enticing Seamus O’Riain Final in the same venue.

The winner of the clash between the South Senior champions Killenaule and Templederry will gain promotion to the Dan Breen ranks for next year.

Tipp FM analyst and former Tipp manager and All-Star goalkeeper Ken Hogan says Killenaule have always been a formidable force:

“To win a south final is no mean achievement – to beat Mullinahone.

“Obviously experience at club level and at inter-county level – the Feehans, Paddy Codd and then of course guys that played (under) 21 with me – Bubbles and Mouse and of course Michael Doyle and top class players – Killian O’Dwyer another All Ireland medalist so they have that bit of experience.

“Killenaule are a renowned hurling stronghold.”

Throw-in is at 1 o'clock this afternoon

You can listen back to Shane Brophy’s full preview of today’s games with Eoin Kelly and Ken Hogan on Friday’s Across The Line below:

Elewhere today, there’s a County Junior B Hurling semi-final in New Inn at 11.30, where Clonoulty Rossmore face Clerihan.

There’s also a County Junior B Football semi-final at the Ragg at 12.30, where Nenagh Eire Og take on Clonakenny.

Moyne Templetuohy edged a titanic battle with Kilsheelan Kilcash to take the County Intermediate Hurling title yesterday afternoon.

Just a single point separated the sides at full time in Littleton with Moyne making up for the disappointment of last years defeat in the final.

It finished 2-18 to 1-20 in favour the mid-Tipp side.

Afterwards Conor Bowe spoke to Tipp FM sport about what’s been a fantastic year.

“We’ve been hurling together since we were four or five….and thankfully he buried it”

Elsewhere in yesterday’s hurling action:

Lorrha dropped to the Intermediate ranks after being beaten by Burgess in the O’Riain Relegation final by 3-15 to 0-16.

While Skeheenarinky were crowned County Junior A champions, beating Holycross/Ballycahill 0-19 to 0-12.

Kiladangan qualified for the County Junior B Hurling Final with a semi-final win over JK Brackens by 1-17 to 1-12.