Cummins: ‘Big Challenge’ ahead of Tipp U20s this Friday night

Tipp’s U20 hurlers will be in search of a win this week when they face Waterford.

Brendan Cummins’ men were two point winners last Friday over Limerick who, despite pulling the scoreline back from a ten point difference, still lost out to the local side.

Had the Premier County lost or drew on Friday this week’s game would have been a dead rubber, but Waterford will now visit Thurles on Friday with Tipp knowing nothing less than a win will be required to qualify for the Munster semi-final.





Brendan Cummins told Tipp FM that winning is no small task :

“For now we are just worried about playing Waterford now next Friday night, the pats on the back are all gone we have to knuckle down because we are far from qualified.

“We have another job to do next Friday and Waterford will come up here with nothing to lose and you know they have been really good the last couple of games, I saw them playing against Limerick really close and against Cork I was down at that game as well and they did way better in Pairc Uí Chaoimh than we did so we still have big challenges ahead now.”