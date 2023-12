The last two county finals of the year get underway this afternoon.

Both the U21A & B county hurling finals are down for decision today.

The ‘A’ final gets underway at 1.30pm in Templederry where Drom-Inch take on Roscrea.





At the same time in Golden, the ‘B’ final sees Gortnahoe-Glengoole take on Silvermines.