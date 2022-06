It’s league finals day across the county’s top three hurling divisions.

Semple Stadium plays host to a double header with the division one and two deciders down for decision.

The Division two final gets underway at 5pm and sees Éire Óg Annacarty taking on Moycarkey-Borris.





After that at 7pm, Clonoulty/Rossmore take on Drom/Inch in the Division One decider.

Dolla plays host to the Division Three final at 2.30pm, that one sees Ballina taking on Burgess.