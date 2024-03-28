County football championship structure to be confirmed this evening

The structure of this year’s county football championships will be decided this evening.

It’s one of a number of items on the agenda at tonight’s county committee meeting in the Dome in Thurles at 7.30pm.

Drom-Inch withdrawing from the senior championship means there is uncertainity around the structure of the championship, as there will be 13 teams competing at the top grade in 2024.





Draws for the 2024 county football and hurling championships will be made next Wednesday evening, April 3rd at 8pm.