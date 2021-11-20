It’s county final day in the Tipperary senior camogie championship.

Defending county champions Drom-Inch are going for three-in-a-row when they take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in The Ragg at 1pm.

Today’s game is a repeat of last year’s final where Drom were 1-13 to 0-09 winners.





Speaking ahead of today’s game, Drom’s Anne Eviston says they won’t let any added pressure of the three-in-a-row effect them this afternoon:

“Winning is a culture and it’s a habit and for a long time we were on the wrong side of it and we’re trying to make a habit of it.

“There’s a bit of momentum behind us I suppose but yeah definitely there’s a small bit of added pressure but we’ll shrug that off and hopefully kick on.”