Colm Bonnar re-ignites the Miller Shield in Tipperary

The Miller shield is making a return in Tipperary this year.

The interdivisional competition will be used by Colm Bonnar as a way of assessing talent across the county.

Tipperary GAA have today confirmed that the Miller shield will be returning later this month.





The competition will see players representing their divisions, with the four divisions playing against each other in a league format.

Each divisional team will have a separate management team and the teams will wear the colours of their divisional championship winners.

In charge of the mid team is Eamonn Corcoran (JK Brackens), Noel Morris (Loughmore-Castleiney), and Gary Mernagh (Thurles Sarsfields).

Brendan Bonnar (Cashel King Cormacs), Will Ryan (Clonoulty Rossmore), Brian Leamy (Golden Kilfeacle) and Ger O’Neill (Cappawhite) take charge of the West team.

In the North, Willie Ryan (Toomevara) and Seamus Hennessy ( kilruane MacDonaghs) will prepare the team whilst in the South, Kenneth Browne (killenaule), Sean O Regan (Mullinahone) and Brendan Cagney (St Marys) will take charge.

The games will be played over three consecutive weeks, starting on Saturday November 20th, and will be open to the public.

The opening round games will see the South against the North while the West take on the Mid.

Venues and times are yet to be confirmed.

The Draw

Saturday 20th – South V North and West V Mid

Weekend of 27th/28th -West V North and South V Mid

Weekend of 4th/5th Dec -West V South and Mid V North.