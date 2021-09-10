Colm Bonnar one of many looking forward to this weekend’s Tipperary club hurling action

Round two of the county hurling championships gets underway this evening with one game down for decision.

It’s Group 4 of the Dan Breen, where Borrisileigh and Kilruane MacDonaghs do battle in Semple Stadium at half-past-7.

Kilruane had a two-point victory over Nenagh in round one, whilst Borrisileigh were 15 point winners over Roscrea.





Tonight’s game is the first of 24 games taking place in the Premier county this weekend across the three grades.

Newly appointed Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar is looking forward to seeing as many games as possible:

“There’s so much hurling going on in Tipperary with the four divisions, there’s so many senior teams, A and B, there’s so many intermediate teams.

“It’s going to be a big task to get around and see all these hurlers and see anyone that’s progressing and see what players are putting their hands up for Tipperary but it’s something I’m going to enjoy doing.

“I have a number of good friends attending different games that I possibly won’t be able to get to every one of them but a lot of them will be streamed as well so yeah it’s going to be a busy five or six weeks here to put all this together.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Kevin O’Leary Motor Group Clonmel.