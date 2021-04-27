Coaches advised to take steady approach to return of underage training

Underage training should focus on the fun aspects of the game as teams return to training.

That’s according to South Tipperary GAA Games Development Administrator Tom Fitzgerald.

From yesterday, under 18s can return to non-contact training in pods of fifteen or less.





Speaking to Tipp FM, Tom had this advice for all coaches.

“A lot of kids have gone from playing three or four sports a week to being at home and not seeing their friends and being inactive and maybe playing on computers”

“My advice to coaches would be don’t go too hard, too early because you might just turn off some kids. So start with keeping it fun and keep your sessions well planned and varied. All the kids want to do is get back and see their friends.”