Clonoulty/Rossmore aiming to dethrone Drom-Inch this weekend

Clonoulty/Rossmore go in search of their first ever county senior camogie title this weekend.

For a fourth year in a row, they meet Drom-Inch in the county senior final on Saturday at 3.30pm in the County Camogie Grounds.

Clonoulty come into the game following their one-point win over Borrisileigh in the semi-final.





Speaking to Tipperary Camogie, Clonoulty forward Cáit Devane is expecting another great game between both sides:

“We know each other too well at this stage from playing each other in big games but credit to Drom they are a phenomenal team and I suppose they are the benchmark for every club team to try and get up to for the last couple of years so we have massive respect for them and we’ll have to go in and prepare accordingly.

“I think the two teams ironically bring the best out of each other, they have been crackers of games the last couple of years and I’ve no doubt that this year will be the same.”