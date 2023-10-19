Clonmel Commercials aiming for record equaling 21st senior football title this weekend

Clonmel Commercials are looking to make history this weekend.

The South side are looking to win a record equaling 21st senior football title on Sunday when they face JK Brackens.

Commercials are also looking for a fourth title in five years whilst some of their players are also aiming for a seventh senior football medal.





However Commercials manager Tommy Morrissey says they won’t be focusing on records come Sunday:

“My thinking on that is that only becomes relevant when it is history and you’re getting to look back on things.

“For now, it’s a county final and you play it for what it is.

“Winning a seventh medal or in some scenarios hopefully it will be an opportunity for lads to win their first medal who are on the panel and the team as well so that’s the way we’d be looking at it.

“All these little things are add ons that I certainly don’t pay much attention to and I haven’t heard any players talking about it so I’m hoping it’s not a distraction.”

JK Brackens are Commercials’ opponents this Sunday and Tommy is well aware of the threat that the Mid Tipp side will pose:

“They’re a very good side. We played them in the league final in Cashel a few months back and we just came out of that on the right side.

“That was a very close game and I expect nothing else on Sunday.

“They are a very good team, I’ve seen them on a couple of occasions this year and they’re very well organised, Kevin Mulryan has them playing a very good brand of football.

“They’re riddled with players that are more than capable at this level.

“We expect nothing but a tough battle and a score at the end I would think either way will probably see it for one team or another.”

Throw-in is at 3.30pm in Semple Stadium on Sunday, with live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Eco Solar Energy, Kilsheelan.