Changes made to three county hurling championship fixtures this weekend

Changes have been made to three fixtures taking place this weekend in the county hurling championships.

The changes have been made due to the untimely passing of Tess Ryan from Cashel, Wife of John Ryan (Bob) who is the County Referees Committee Chairman.

With Cashel being unavailable as a venue, the meeting of Éire Óg Annacarty and Sean Treacys will now take place in Drombane on Saturday at 5pm.





Likewise, the meeting of Carrick Swan and Thurles Sarsfields will instead take place in Clonmel at 6.30pm on Saturday.

On Sunday, due to the funeral Mass, the Cashel King Cormacs v St Marys game will go ahead in Cahir at the later time of 6.30pm.