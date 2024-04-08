Change of venue for both Tipperary U20 fixtures this week

There’s been a change of venue for both of this week’s Tipperary U20 games.

The footballers get phase 2 of the Munster championship underway on Wednesday against Cork.

The game was fixed for FBD Semple Stadium but will now take place in Fethard Town Park at 7pm on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, Brendan Cummins’ Tipperary U20 hurling team were due to take on Limerick in their first game of this year’s Munster championship on Friday in the Gaelic Grounds.

That game has been moved to Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale with throw-in on Friday set at 7pm.