There’s been a change of venue for two games happening in the county hurling championships this weekend.

On Sunday, Gortnahoe/Glengoole take on St. Mary’s in the premier intermediate preliminary quarter-final at 2pm.

That game is followed by the senior preliminary quarter-final tie between Clonoulty/Rossmore and Mullinahone at 4pm.





Both of those games will now take place in Templetuohy as Cashel is unavailable.

Sunday’s double header will be live on Tipp FM with thanks to Tipperary ETB.