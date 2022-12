Cashel and Nenagh Ormond have had their cancelled AIL games rescheduled.

This past weekend, both of Tipperary’s Division 2A sides saw their games cancelled due to the weather conditions.

Nenagh Ormond will now take on Navan this Saturday, December 17th in New Ormond Park at 2.30pm.





For Cashel, their game with Blackrock College has been fixed for Saturday, January 7th at 2pm in Spafield.