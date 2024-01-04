Calls for U21 hurling championship to finish before December

Tipperary GAA should look at playing the U21 hurling championship earlier in the year.

That’s according to county U21A winning manager with Drom-Inch Matthew Buckley.

His side defeated Roscrea in the county final on December 30th, marking the end of the calendar year of Gaelic Games in the county.





However, speaking on Extra-Time with Ronan Quirke, Matthew says if the competition was played a few weeks earlier it would be better:

“It’s a difficult one because with the split season I suppose you can’t exactly play anytime before July either and then your senior starts up but sure half your team are involved in senior so it is very difficult.

“I would think that possibly it could get a little bit earlier, it probably should be played off before December really and truly.

“Even if you could just get it into October and November and maybe play the football afterwards when you can play it under lights as such because playing hurling under lights or on astro turf is not for the game really.”