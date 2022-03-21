Bright future ahead for Tipperary minor camogie team

There’s a bright future ahead for the Tipperary minor camogie team, according to selector Aoife McLoughney.

Tipp were beaten by Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final in Thomastown yesterday by a single point, on a scoreline of 1-07 to 0-09.

The Premier end their All-Ireland campaign with 3 wins and 1 loss.





Aoife McLoughney says we will see many of these players in the blue and gold in the future:

“The girls this campaign have been absolutely brilliant, they have been nothing short of unbelievable.

“Anything we have asked them to do, whether it’s been training, coming to matches, challenge matches, every little thing that you’ve asked of them, they’ve done.

“Some of them are going are going to have serious inter county careers ahead of them.

“They’ll be really pushing Bill and Ray and them, those lads are going to be looking for these girls in the next few weeks and I’ve no doubt they’ll step up to it.”