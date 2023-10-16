Boherlahan-Dualla capture county intermediate hurling title

The Michael Maher cup has made it’s way to Mid Tipperary.

Boherlahan-Dualla defeated Golden-Kilfeacle in Sunday’s county intermediate hurling final on a final score line of 3-15 to 0-15.

Goals from Darragh Hickey, Tomás Ryan and David Clarke captured the crown for the Mid Tipp men who will play in the premier intermediate hurling championship in 2023.





Golden’s chances were hampered by red cards for Daithí Bargary and Cian Ryan in the second half whilst Jack Leamy accounted for all bar one of the West side’s scores.

Speaking after the game, Boherlahan’s Mark Downey was delighted with the victory:

“What a feeling! It’s just great to be here.

“We worked all year, the boys have put in a serious effort and it’s just an unbelievable feeling to get over the line.

“We knew that they were a strong side and that we needed to bring it to them from the very beginning and that’s what we did and we knew that the team that worked the hardest was going to get over the line and we were that team this evening thank god.”