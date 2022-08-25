Blow for Kilruane & Tipperary as Craig Morgan cruciate injury confirmed

Tipperary defender Craig Morgan is set for a significant spell on the sidelines.

Kilruane MacDonaghs have confirmed today that Morgan has suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury.

The former All-Ireland winning under 20 captain suffered the injury during Sunday’s meeting with Nenagh Éire Óg in the county senior hurling championship.





The injury has a typical timeline of return of between nine and 12 months, meaning the Kilruane man will miss the rest of the club season and may not be fit in time for the 2023 inter county season.

Morgan now joins Tipperary teammate Barry Heffernan of Nenagh who suffered the same injury earlier in the summer.