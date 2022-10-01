Ballina and Mullinahone book intermediate final spots whilst Cahir relegate Aherlow in dramatic fashion

This year’s Tipperary intermediate football final will see Mullinahone taking on Ballina.

A double header in Littleton saw both semi-finals take place this afternoon.

In the first semi-final, Mullinahone boked their place in this year’s decider with a 0-12 to 1-05 win over Golden-Kilfeacle.





Then in the second semi-final, Ballina continued their search up through the football ranks.

Last year’s Junior A county champions took on Grangemockler-Ballyneale, who have contested the last two intermediate county finals.

It finished up Ballina 2-11 Grangemockler-Ballyneale 0-12.

Elsewhere, Cahir have secured their senior status in dramatic fashion.

Cahir goalkeeper Aaron Wall saved a last minute penlaty from Aherlow’s Barry Grogan to win the game and stay up senior.

It finished up in Bansha, Cahir 1-08 Aherlow 0-08.

Aherlow will now play in the intermediate grade next year.

Earlier on in the Tom Cusack Cup semi-final, Rockwell Rovers were 7-13 to 2-08 winners over Éire Óg Annacarty.

They now go into the final to play Killenaule, after the Robins received a walkover from Drom-Inch.